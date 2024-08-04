Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,030,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,911,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after buying an additional 471,424 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in AON by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 984,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,864,000 after buying an additional 343,635 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

Insider Activity

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,751. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $344.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

