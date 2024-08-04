Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $154.94

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.94 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.99). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 150.60 ($1.94), with a volume of 370,594 shares.

Apax Global Alpha Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £739.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,673.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.87.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in private equity funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

