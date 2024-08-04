Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Announces Earnings Results

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $12.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,835,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,940. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $126.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average is $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.