Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

MDLZ stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,309,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,539. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

