Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after buying an additional 1,532,284 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,591,000 after buying an additional 217,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,457,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,050,000 after acquiring an additional 244,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $58.91 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

