Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $20.55 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $553.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arcturus Therapeutics
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.