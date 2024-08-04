Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $20.55 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $553.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

