Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,116 shares of company stock worth $67,657,035. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $19.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.34. 2,699,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.97.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

