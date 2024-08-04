Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.77. 6,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 45,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Armlogi Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84.

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter.

About Armlogi

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

