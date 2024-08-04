Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

