Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 165.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,972 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.44.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,210 shares of company stock worth $17,911,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AJG opened at $287.14 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $215.37 and a 12-month high of $290.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.40.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

