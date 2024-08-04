Ascential (LON:ASCL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $380.97

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 380.97 ($4.90) and traded as high as GBX 571 ($7.34). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 570.50 ($7.34), with a volume of 595,766 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 433 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.08) to GBX 568 ($7.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 428.67 ($5.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,525.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 380.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a GBX 128.60 ($1.65) dividend. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

