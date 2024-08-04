ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post earnings of ($2.63) per share for the quarter. ATI Physical Therapy has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $28.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.40.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

