Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.625-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Atmus Filtration Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.400 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:ATMU opened at $30.91 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.