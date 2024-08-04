AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of AtriCure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.44.

AtriCure Trading Up 4.8 %

ATRC opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 221,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

