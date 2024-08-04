Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.910-10.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.2 billion-$20.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.2 billion. Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.91-$10.10 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %

ADP traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $263.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,141. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $269.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.