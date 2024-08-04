Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.910-10.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.2 billion-$20.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.2 billion. Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.91-$10.10 EPS.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %
ADP traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $263.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,141. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $269.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
