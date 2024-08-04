Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE AXTA traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

