Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The business had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

