B. Riley Comments on Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOSE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $380.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 million.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.