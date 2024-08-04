B. Riley Comments on Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOSE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of EOSE stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $380.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 million.
Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
