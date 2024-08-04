B. Riley Weighs in on Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Key expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at C$1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.87. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12-month low of C$1.87 and a 12-month high of C$4.22.

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( CVE:NOU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.34).

In other news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. In other news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total value of C$106,875.00. Insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,850 over the last 90 days. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

