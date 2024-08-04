Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 570.80 ($7.34).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.04) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.56) to GBX 565 ($7.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 511.50 ($6.58) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 530.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 509.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,525.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 364.80 ($4.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575 ($7.40).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

