Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,167. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

