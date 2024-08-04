Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 42,396 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 626,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after buying an additional 1,348,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.95. 11,418,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,231,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.