Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,911,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.47. 107,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.57. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $185.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

