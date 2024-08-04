Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

