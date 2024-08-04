Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,146,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,743,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banner by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.88 on Friday. Banner has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

