Barclays Upgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to “Strong-Buy”

Barclays upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of BP to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Shares of BP stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. BP has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in BP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in BP by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 132,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BP by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of BP by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 431,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

