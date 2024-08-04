Barclays Upgrades Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) to Strong-Buy

Barclays upgraded shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Spectris Price Performance
SEPJY opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.
Spectris Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
About Spectris
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
