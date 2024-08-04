Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.43

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $4.43. Barloworld shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 118 shares changing hands.

Barloworld Trading Up 6.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08.

Barloworld Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

