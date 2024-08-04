Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Announces Earnings Results

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of BECN traded down $12.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.40. 2,831,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.72. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $105.42. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BECN. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

