Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BZH. Wedbush boosted their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $901.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,376.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,376.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,762 shares of company stock worth $1,252,898 over the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 280,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 29.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,403,000 after buying an additional 958,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

