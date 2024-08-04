Beldex Trading Up 2.9% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $325.93 million and approximately $734,494.86 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.54 or 0.04802785 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00037529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012960 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,018,592 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,318,592 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

