BellRing Brands (BRBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BRBR stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

