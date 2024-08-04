Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.76. Bimini Capital Management shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 353 shares.

Bimini Capital Management Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Get Bimini Capital Management alerts:

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Bimini Capital Management had a negative net margin of 45.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.