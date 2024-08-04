Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Issues Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $5.32 on Friday, reaching $335.93. 448,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.21 and a 200 day moving average of $307.67. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $419.00.
Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories
In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.
