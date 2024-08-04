Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Issues Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $5.32 on Friday, reaching $335.93. 448,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.21 and a 200 day moving average of $307.67. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $419.00.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $402.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

