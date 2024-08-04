Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28, Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen updated its FY24 guidance to $15.75-16.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 15.750-16.250 EPS.

Biogen Stock Down 2.4 %

BIIB stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,031. Biogen has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $278.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.08.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

