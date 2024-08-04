Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28, Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY24 guidance to $15.75-16.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 15.750-16.250 EPS.

Biogen Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $205.66 on Friday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $278.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.97.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

