BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) to Release Earnings on Monday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.12.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,850 shares of company stock worth $5,052,084. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

