Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. On average, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE BSM opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

