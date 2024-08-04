Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Blink Charging to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.21.

Blink Charging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $286.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.73. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blink Charging by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

