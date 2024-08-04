BMO Capital Markets Increases Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $163.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

CIGI opened at $136.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average is $116.90.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 3.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,753,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,824 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,421,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,754,000 after acquiring an additional 182,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 68,479 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

