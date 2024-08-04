BMO Capital Markets Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $18.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.34. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $21.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $230.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 175,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter valued at $9,241,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.5% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 297.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.