Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.68 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $336.05 on Friday, reaching $3,328.13. 801,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,833. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,872.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3,690.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. HSBC upped their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,039.73.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

