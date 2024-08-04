Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.68 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share.
Booking Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $336.05 on Friday, reaching $3,328.13. 801,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,833. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,872.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3,690.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.
Booking Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. HSBC upped their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,039.73.
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
