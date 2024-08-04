Boston Partners Buys 13,085 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,902,000 after purchasing an additional 258,160 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Honda Motor by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after acquiring an additional 141,552 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 1,202,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,648. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

