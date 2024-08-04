Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.09% of Stride worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Trading Down 1.5 %

LRN stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 661,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,183. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.15 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stride

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.