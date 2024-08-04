Boston Partners Decreases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Match Group were worth $94,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,140 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 943,894 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,903,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after acquiring an additional 51,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,300,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,972,000 after acquiring an additional 98,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,757,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

