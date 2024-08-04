Boston Partners Has $42.01 Million Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093,112 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.83% of Laureate Education worth $42,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,130. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.79. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $499.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.69 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.19%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laureate Education news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,122,190 shares of company stock worth $31,080,297. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Laureate Education

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.