Boston Partners Purchases 90,959 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,597 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,959 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMFG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,445. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

