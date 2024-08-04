Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,088 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.11% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 404,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,782. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.96. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

