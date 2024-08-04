Boston Partners Reduces Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.23% of AMERISAFE worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMERISAFE

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Michael J. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,593.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE Trading Up 0.1 %

AMSF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. 106,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About AMERISAFE

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

