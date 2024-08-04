Boston Partners Reduces Stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.68% of BRT Apartments worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 187.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.
BRT Apartments Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BRT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,672. The company has a market capitalization of $342.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.
BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on BRT Apartments from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRT
BRT Apartments Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BRT Apartments
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.